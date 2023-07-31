Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 131,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,221 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $15,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter worth about $103,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 95.1% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 2.4% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 44.2% in the first quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zscaler in the first quarter worth about $68,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $127.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Zscaler from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Zscaler from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on Zscaler from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.74.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZS opened at $157.49 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.93 and a 12-month high of $194.21.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 18.20% and a negative return on equity of 39.82%. The company had revenue of $418.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,099 shares in the company, valued at $21,475,187.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.50, for a total transaction of $3,113,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 306,406 shares in the company, valued at $43,356,449. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 5,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.64, for a total transaction of $785,236.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 137,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,475,187.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,611 shares of company stock valued at $10,063,461 over the last three months. 19.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. It offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

