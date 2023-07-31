Zumtobel Group AG Declares Dividend of $0.14 (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY)

Zumtobel Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZMTBY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, July 19th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1434 per share on Monday, August 21st. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 1st.

Zumtobel Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZMTBY opened at €3.84 ($4.27) on Monday. Zumtobel Group has a 52 week low of €3.67 ($4.08) and a 52 week high of €3.98 ($4.42). The company’s fifty day moving average is €3.39 and its 200-day moving average is €3.14.

Get Zumtobel Group alerts:

Zumtobel Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Zumtobel Group AG operates in the lighting industry worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Lighting and Components. It offers a range of products and services, including light management systems, components, and luminaires, as well as professional solutions for indoor and outdoor lighting applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Zumtobel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zumtobel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.