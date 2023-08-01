103,898 Shares in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Vaccinex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCNX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 103,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 16.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 727,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 104,083 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vaccinex during the first quarter worth $88,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 391.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 151,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 120,787 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 92.1% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 100,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 48,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vaccinex by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 2,451,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 370,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.11% of the company’s stock.

Vaccinex stock opened at $0.29 on Tuesday. Vaccinex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vaccinex ( NASDAQ:VCNX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Vaccinex, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of targeted biotherapeutics to treat cancer, neurodegenerative diseases, and autoimmune disorders. The company's lead drug candidate, pepinemab, a humanized monoclonal antibody that binds and blocks the activity of SEMA4D.

