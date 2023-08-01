11,042 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in Acacia Research by 218.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Acacia Research by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 13,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ACTG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

Acacia Research Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day moving average is $4.13.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 75.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Acacia Research news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.75 per share, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Acacia Research Profile

(Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

