11,042 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $73,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the second quarter worth $125,000. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 32,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 17,838 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in Acacia Research by 4,670.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 37,362 shares during the last quarter. 70.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Acacia Research news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,820. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Acacia Research news, CFO Kirsten Hoover sold 12,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $49,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,455 shares in the company, valued at $261,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of ACTG opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.21. The firm has a market cap of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.13.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

