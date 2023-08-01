11,042 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ACTG. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Acacia Research in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,050,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,682,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 706.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 607,627 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after buying an additional 532,301 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Acacia Research by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,114,354 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after buying an additional 307,071 shares during the period. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in Acacia Research by 2,115.4% during the fourth quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 288,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 275,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini bought 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.96 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares in the company, valued at $617,930.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Acacia Research news, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini purchased 12,500 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.96 per share, with a total value of $49,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the general counsel now owns 156,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,930.28. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 40,000 shares of Acacia Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.75 per share, with a total value of $150,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research stock opened at $3.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. Acacia Research Co. has a 52 week low of $3.43 and a 52 week high of $5.21.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 75.75%. The firm had revenue of $14.80 million for the quarter.

Several research analysts have commented on ACTG shares. TheStreet lowered Acacia Research from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Acacia Research in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through two segments, Intellectual Property Operations and Industrial Operations.

