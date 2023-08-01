11,056 Shares in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 11,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 208,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 41,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 800,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,675,000 after buying an additional 50,810 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 25.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 218,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 44,536 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uranium Energy by 38.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 122,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Uranium Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.21, for a total value of $160,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 76,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $246,303.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Uranium Energy Stock Performance

Shares of UEC stock opened at $3.62 on Tuesday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.30 and a 12 month high of $4.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.00 and a beta of 2.05.

Uranium Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.22 million during the quarter. Uranium Energy had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Uranium Energy from $8.25 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd.

About Uranium Energy

(Free Report)

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Slick Rock project in Colorado; Reno Creek project in Wyoming; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Diabase project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uranium Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uranium Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.