11,183 Shares in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,183 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 10,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Ribbon Communications by 275.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.50 target price for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $6.13.

Ribbon Communications Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Ribbon Communications

NASDAQ RBBN opened at $3.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.83 and a beta of 0.99. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.19 and a 52-week high of $4.84.

In related news, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 10,000 shares of Ribbon Communications stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $26,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,151,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,995,103.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ribbon Communications Company Profile

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

