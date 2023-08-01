12,288 Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 12,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUSK. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $362,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 240,272 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 123,800 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I assumed coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Down 0.2 %

Mammoth Energy Services Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ TUSK opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.87 and a fifty-two week high of $8.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.92. The firm has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82.

(Free Report)

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TUSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.