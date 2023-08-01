12,288 Shares in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 12,288 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mammoth Energy Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 331.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,120 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Mammoth Energy Services by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 11,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on TUSK. StockNews.com raised shares of Mammoth Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I began coverage on Mammoth Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock.

Mammoth Energy Services Stock Performance

Mammoth Energy Services Profile

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. has a one year low of $2.87 and a one year high of $8.79. The company has a market cap of $233.30 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.92.

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc operates as an energy service company. The company operates in four segments: Infrastructure Services, Well Completion Services, Natural Sand Proppant Services, and Drilling Services. The Infrastructure Services segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution, and networks and substation facilities, including engineering, design, construction, upgrade, maintenance, and repair of high voltage transmission lines, substations, and lower voltage overhead and underground distribution systems; storm repair and restoration services; and commercial services comprising installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial wiring.

