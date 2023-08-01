12,705 Shares in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of SKYX Platforms by 33.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,695 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth approximately $98,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new position in SKYX Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $126,000. 9.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Trading Up 11.6 %

NASDAQ SKYX opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of $194.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of -2,486.22. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a one year low of $1.35 and a one year high of $7.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. SKYX Platforms had a negative return on equity of 212.62% and a negative net margin of 66,240.00%. The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

SKYX Platforms Company Profile

(Free Report)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.