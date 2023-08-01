12,801 Shares in Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ENIC. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Enel Chile by 3.3% in the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 189,650 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 14.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 68,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 8,659 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Enel Chile by 24.2% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 51,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Enel Chile in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Enel Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $1.31 and a 12-month high of $3.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.75.

Enel Chile Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were issued a $0.3076 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. This is a boost from Enel Chile’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.01. This represents a yield of 10.5%. Enel Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enel Chile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com cut shares of Enel Chile from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th.

Enel Chile Profile

(Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enel Chile S.A. (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.