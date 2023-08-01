13,084 Shares in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:FUSN – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUSN. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,055,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,738,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,037 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 45,219.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 21,253 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $29,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.55% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of FUSN opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 12.73 and a quick ratio of 12.73. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.98 and a 12-month high of $5.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fusion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:FUSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.16). Fusion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 10,176.33% and a negative return on equity of 49.39%. The company had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Fusion Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.75.

About Fusion Pharmaceuticals

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines in Canada and the United States. Its lead product candidates include FPI-2265 that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat prostate-specific membrane antigens; and FPI-1434 that is in Phase 1 clinical trial as a monotherapy in patients with solid tumors expressing insulin-like growth factor 1 receptor.

