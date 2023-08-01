13,290 Shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
ThermoGenesis Stock Up 0.4 %
NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
ThermoGenesis Profile
ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ThermoGenesis
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.