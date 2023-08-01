13,290 Shares in ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ThermoGenesis by 306.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 156,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 117,600 shares during the last quarter. 14.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ThermoGenesis alerts:

ThermoGenesis Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:THMO opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37. ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ThermoGenesis ( NASDAQ:THMO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($3.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($3.57). The firm had revenue of $2.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 million. ThermoGenesis had a negative net margin of 139.01% and a negative return on equity of 316.97%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ThermoGenesis in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

ThermoGenesis Profile

(Free Report)

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc develops, commercializes, and markets a range of automated technologies for chimeric antigen receptor (CAR-T) and other cell-based therapies. It markets a suite of solutions for automated clinical biobanking, point-of-care applications, and automation for immuno-oncology, including its semi-automated, functionally closed CAR-TXpress platform, which streamlines the manufacturing process for the emerging CAR-T immunotherapy market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ThermoGenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ThermoGenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.