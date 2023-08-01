13,581 Shares in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 13,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,867,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,331,000 after buying an additional 399,722 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,473,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,457,000 after buying an additional 159,492 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,305,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 48,235 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 180.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,969,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,380,000 after buying an additional 1,267,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Douglas Elliman by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,940,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,896,000 after buying an additional 379,109 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Elliman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BTIG Research began coverage on Douglas Elliman in a report on Monday, July 17th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Douglas Elliman Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of DOUG stock opened at $2.21 on Tuesday. Douglas Elliman Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.07 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3.31.

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.07). Douglas Elliman had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $213.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Douglas Elliman Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Douglas Elliman Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 21st.

Douglas Elliman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Elliman Inc engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 120 offices with approximately 6,900 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Elliman Inc. (NYSE:DOUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Elliman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Elliman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.