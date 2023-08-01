15,335 Shares in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $1,275,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CARM opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.73, a current ratio of 6.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.75 and a fifty-two week high of $16.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.39.

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carisma Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.75.

About Carisma Therapeutics

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

