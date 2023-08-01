15,335 Shares in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 15,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARM. BML Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $1,275,000. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carisma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $92,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Carisma Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Carisma Therapeutics alerts:

Carisma Therapeutics Stock Performance

Carisma Therapeutics stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.73 and a current ratio of 6.73. Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $16.24. The company has a market cap of $223.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Carisma Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CARM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.93) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.24 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

CARM has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Carisma Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Carisma Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Carisma Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.75.

Carisma Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops chimeric antigen receptors (CAR) macrophages for the treatment of solid tumors. Its solutions are used to play a crucial role in the innate and adaptive immune response, and technology leverages advances in macrophage biology, chimeric antigen receptor engineering, and adoptive cellular therapy for the treatment of human diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carisma Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carisma Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.