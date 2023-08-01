16,796 Shares in InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterCure Ltd. (NASDAQ:INCR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 222.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 4,371 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 9,567.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,071 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 756.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5,572 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InterCure in the third quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterCure by 70.4% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,598 shares during the period.
Separately, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of InterCure from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.
InterCure Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, cultivation, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical-grade cannabis and cannabis-based products for medical use in Israel and internationally. The company offers dried cannabis inflorescences and cannabis extract mixed with oil.
