17,892 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %
Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.98.
Ovid Therapeutics Profile
Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ovid Therapeutics
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Snap Stock: Two Steps Forward and One Step Back In?
- The How and Why of Investing in Large-Cap Stocks
- ONSemi Is On Target For New Highs In 2023
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 Tech-Focused ETFs: Unleashing The Power Of Innovation
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.