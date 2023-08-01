17,892 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OVID. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ovid Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. 52.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ovid Therapeutics stock opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.53 and a 200-day moving average of $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 17.78 and a quick ratio of 17.78. The company has a market capitalization of $253.17 million, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.11. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.98.

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

