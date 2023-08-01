17,892 Shares in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 17,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 7,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Ovid Therapeutics by 21.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 56,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 9,994 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ovid Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Ovid Therapeutics by 78.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 14,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 225.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 26,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Stock Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ OVID opened at $3.59 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a current ratio of 17.78. Ovid Therapeutics Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.40 and a 12 month high of $3.98.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.06 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Ovid Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of impactful medicines for patients and families with epilepsies and seizure-related neurological disorders in the United States. The company is developing soticlestat, a novel cholesterol 24 hydroxylase inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the potential treatment of patients with resistant epilepsies; OV329, a GABA aminotransferase inhibitor which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of seizures associated with tuberous sclerosis complex and infantile spasms; and OV350, a small molecule direct activator of the KCC2 transporter, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials for treating epilepsies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OVID? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.