19,602 Shares in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 19,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in PHX Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHX. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on PHX Minerals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

PHX stock opened at $3.23 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $2.99. The company has a quick ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $119.54 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.65. PHX Minerals Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.33 and a twelve month high of $4.39.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.97 million. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 44.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

PHX Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0225 per share. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 19th. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 10.34%.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

