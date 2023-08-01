20,195 Shares in Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 20,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GRTX. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Galera Therapeutics by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 174,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Galera Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Galera Therapeutics by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 149,253 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galera Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,045,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Galera Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,483,000. 50.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Galera Therapeutics alerts:

Galera Therapeutics Trading Down 8.2 %

Shares of GRTX stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.60. Galera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.14 and a 12-month high of $3.59.

About Galera Therapeutics

Galera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:GRTX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.14). On average, equities analysts predict that Galera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

(Free Report)

Galera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the transformation of radiotherapy in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is avasopasem manganese (GC4419), a small molecule dismutase mimetic, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy induced severe oral mucositis in patients with head and neck cancer (HNC); in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of radiotherapy-induced esophagitis in patients with lung cancer; and in Phase IIa clinical trial for patients with HNC undergoing standard-of-care radiotherapy.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Galera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Galera Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galera Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.