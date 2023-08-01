21,729 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $37,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,811,869.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal bought 27,775,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $381.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.24 and a beta of 1.16. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 87,620.63%. The business had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

