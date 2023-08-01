21,729 Shares in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LXRX. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acrisure Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 88.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 533.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,360 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares in the last quarter.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LXRX opened at $2.01 on Tuesday. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $3.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 5.38 and a current ratio of 5.38.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17). Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 87,620.63% and a negative return on equity of 105.14%. The firm had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LXRX. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Lonnel Coats bought 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,869.29. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Lonnel Coats acquired 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.31 per share, with a total value of $92,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 784,359 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,869.29. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director International S.C.A. Artal acquired 27,775,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.60 per share, with a total value of $72,215,130.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 78,634,381 shares in the company, valued at $204,449,390.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 27,857,050 shares of company stock valued at $72,403,190 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

