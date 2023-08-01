25,428 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 25,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOYU. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of DouYu International by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 94,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of DouYu International by 12.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 78,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP grew its stake in DouYu International by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 81,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 11,921 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 189,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of DouYu International by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 26,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 15,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.14% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ DOYU opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.74 million, a PE ratio of 60.03 and a beta of 1.07. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $2.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.23.

DouYu International ( NASDAQ:DOYU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. DouYu International had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.79%. The firm had revenue of $215.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HSBC dropped their target price on DouYu International to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on DouYu International from $2.70 to $2.10 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of DouYu International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1.10 to $1.20 in a research note on Friday, April 14th.

DouYu International Profile

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

