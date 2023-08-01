28,461 Shares in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Purchased by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 28,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Zhihu by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 230,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,641,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 14,245 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 628.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 15,077 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zhihu by 4.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 512,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 20,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zhihu Trading Up 4.2 %

NYSE ZH opened at $1.24 on Tuesday. Zhihu Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.89 and a 12-month high of $2.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average is $1.27.

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu ( NYSE:ZH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Zhihu had a negative net margin of 29.93% and a negative return on equity of 19.86%. The firm had revenue of $144.77 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community in the People's Republic of China. Its community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. The company also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information transmission, software, and information technology services; information and marketing services; vocational training; and internet services, as well as holds audio-visual permit.

