31,035 Shares in Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:ADV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 31,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Advantage Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Advantage Solutions during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advantage Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 24.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Advantage Solutions news, CFO Christopher Growe purchased 50,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.43 per share, with a total value of $71,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James M. Kilts purchased 22,196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.90 per share, for a total transaction of $42,172.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 513,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $974,829.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Growe bought 50,000 shares of Advantage Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.43 per share, for a total transaction of $71,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 255,436 shares of company stock worth $431,198 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Solutions Price Performance

ADV stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $839.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Advantage Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.13 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

Advantage Solutions (NASDAQ:ADV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $962.04 million. Advantage Solutions had a negative net margin of 34.90% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advantage Solutions Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advantage Solutions Profile

Advantage Solutions Inc provides outsourced solutions to consumer goods companies and retailers in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Sales and Marketing. The Sales segment offers brand-centric services, such as headquarter relationship management; analytics, insights, and intelligence; administration; and brand-centric merchandising services.

