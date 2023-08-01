46,045 Shares in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX) Acquired by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Nutex Health Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Nutex Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.38% of the company’s stock.

Nutex Health Stock Performance

NUTX opened at $0.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. Nutex Health Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.38 and a 12-month high of $4.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Nutex Health ( NASDAQ:NUTX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Nutex Health had a negative return on equity of 21.65% and a negative net margin of 235.02%. The firm had revenue of $56.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.50 million. Equities research analysts expect that Nutex Health Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Thomas T. Vo acquired 114,884 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.48 per share, with a total value of $55,144.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at $128,370,076.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Nutex Health news, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 482,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.49 per share, with a total value of $236,223.12. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 268,304,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,469,326.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas T. Vo bought 114,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.48 per share, for a total transaction of $55,144.32. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,437,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $128,370,076.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 668,972 shares of company stock valued at $324,327. Insiders own 48.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nutex Health

Nutex Health Inc operates as a network of micro-hospitals. It operates through three segments: Hospital, Population Health Management, and Real Estate. The Hospital segment develops and operates a network of micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals and hospital outpatient departments which offers 24/7 care.

