47,307 Shares in Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW) Bought by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNYW – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 47,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 9.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 216,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 18,940 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 195.7% in the fourth quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 187,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 124,031 shares during the period. BCK Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. BCK Capital Management LP now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 73,101 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

NASDAQ:PSNYW opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.82.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

