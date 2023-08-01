78,485 Shares in Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME) Bought by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Elme Communities (NYSE:ELME – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 78,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Elme Communities during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,043,000. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its holdings in Elme Communities by 1.3% during the first quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 63,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $520,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in Elme Communities during the first quarter worth about $1,134,000. 89.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elme Communities from $19.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th.

NYSE ELME opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.20 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Elme Communities has a fifty-two week low of $14.95 and a fifty-two week high of $22.07.

Elme Communities (formerly known as Washington Real Estate Investment Trust or WashREIT) is committed to elevating what home can be for middle-income renters by providing a higher level of quality, service, and experience. The company is a multifamily real estate investment trust that owns and operates approximately 8,900 apartment homes in the Washington, DC metro and the Sunbelt, and owns approximately 300,000 square feet of commercial space.

