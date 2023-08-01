AAON Stock to Split on Thursday, August 17th (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) shares are scheduled to split before the market opens on Thursday, August 17th. The 3-2 split was announced on Friday, July 7th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, August 16th.

AAON Stock Performance

Shares of AAON stock opened at $105.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. AAON has a 52 week low of $52.05 and a 52 week high of $106.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.81.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.13. AAON had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $265.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that AAON will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AAON Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from AAON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.92%.

AAON has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AAON in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on AAON from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares in the company, valued at $3,864,812.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.04, for a total value of $48,908.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 39,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,864,812.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total value of $2,814,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,726,580.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AAON

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAON. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,321,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $352,300,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AAON by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,578,876 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,709,000 after purchasing an additional 56,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AAON by 321.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,819,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $137,061,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,594 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of AAON by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,440,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,593,000 after acquiring an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in AAON by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,343,538 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $101,198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,378 shares in the last quarter. 69.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AAON

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

