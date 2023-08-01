AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF) Short Interest Update

AB Dynamics plc (OTCMKTS:ABDDF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the June 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

AB Dynamics Price Performance

AB Dynamics stock opened at C$33.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$33.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$33.00. AB Dynamics has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$33.00.

Get AB Dynamics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AB Dynamics in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company.

AB Dynamics Company Profile

AB Dynamics plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and supply of vehicle test and development systems, and verification products and services for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicle technology, and vehicle dynamics in the United Kingdom, Germany, the United States of America, China, Japan, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AB Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.