Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC reduced its holdings in Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY – Free Report) by 50.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,820 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,106 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Accuray were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAY. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Accuray by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213,591 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 18,711 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 6.5% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 912,470 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 56,000 shares in the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accuray in the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Accuray by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 148,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ARAY shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Accuray from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Accuray from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accuray Stock Up 1.4 %

In other Accuray news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,492,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, President Suzanne C. Winter sold 17,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $65,264.70. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,492,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,699,718.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Sandeep Chalke sold 26,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.55, for a total transaction of $92,896.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 542,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,924,923.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,890 shares of company stock worth $167,522. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Accuray stock opened at $4.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $407.90 million, a P/E ratio of -38.73 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.79. Accuray Incorporated has a one year low of $1.81 and a one year high of $4.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.25.

About Accuray

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, Japan, China, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. It offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of primary and metastatic tumors outside the brain, including tumors on or near the spine and in the breast, kidney, liver, lung, pancreas, and prostate.

