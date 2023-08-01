adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,021.3 days.
adidas Price Performance
ADDDF opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56.
About adidas
