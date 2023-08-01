adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF) Short Interest Up 5.3% in July

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDDF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,617,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the June 30th total of 1,535,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,021.3 days.

adidas Price Performance

ADDDF opened at $204.24 on Tuesday. adidas has a 52-week low of $90.01 and a 52-week high of $207.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.56.

Get adidas alerts:

About adidas

(Get Free Report)

Read More

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle east, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand.

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.