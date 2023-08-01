ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT) Short Interest Down 6.9% in July

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ADMT – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a drop of 6.9% from the June 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ADM Tronics Unlimited Stock Performance

ADMT stock opened at $0.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.11. ADM Tronics Unlimited has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.15.

About ADM Tronics Unlimited

ADM Tronics Unlimited, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells electronics for non-invasive medical and other applications in the United States, Australia, Asia, and Europe. It operates through Electronics, Chemical, and Engineering segments. The company offers proprietary devices for use in diagnostics and therapeutics of humans and animals; and electronic controllers for spas and hot tubs.

