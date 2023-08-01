AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITTFree Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE MITT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AG Mortgage Investment Trust

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

