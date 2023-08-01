AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT) Rating Reiterated by Jonestrading

Jonestrading reissued their buy rating on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on MITT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Friday, July 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AG Mortgage Investment Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.13.

NYSE MITT opened at $6.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $133.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. AG Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $3.52 and a 12 month high of $8.39.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is -38.10%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after purchasing an additional 30,437 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 980,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,028,000 after purchasing an additional 19,024 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 873,721 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,126,000 after acquiring an additional 72,462 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 229.7% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 399,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after purchasing an additional 278,361 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $774,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.57% of the company’s stock.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio comprises residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities.

