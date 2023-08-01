Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Agenus in a report on Monday, June 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus Stock Performance

Agenus stock opened at $1.52 on Tuesday. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $3.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.82. The stock has a market cap of $530.30 million, a PE ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $22.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.53 million. As a group, analysts predict that Agenus will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Agenus Inc purchased 22,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $33,318.15. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 21,617,112 shares in the company, valued at $32,641,839.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 250,954 shares of company stock worth $267,492. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Agenus

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agenus during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Agenus in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Agenus by 36.2% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares during the period. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.