Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Stock Position Raised by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Free Report) by 34.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,860 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Agilysys were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AGYS. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 4th quarter worth $44,630,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 929,473 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,559,000 after acquiring an additional 389,710 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 105.6% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 649,916 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,434,000 after acquiring an additional 333,756 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 88.7% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 583,687 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,193,000 after acquiring an additional 274,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Agilysys by 270.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 176,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,534,000 after acquiring an additional 128,551 shares in the last quarter. 96.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AGYS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Agilysys from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Agilysys from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price target on Agilysys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.50.

Agilysys Price Performance

AGYS stock opened at $73.63 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.75. Agilysys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 171.23 and a beta of 0.88.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $56.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.24 million. Agilysys had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Agilysys

In other Agilysys news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total transaction of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabuddha Biswas sold 3,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.55, for a total value of $237,441.75. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 67,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,801.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Kyle C. Badger sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.11, for a total transaction of $370,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,847,918.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,253 shares of company stock worth $1,048,347. Insiders own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a developer and marketer of hardware and software products and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers point of sale, property management systems, inventory and procurement, payments, activity scheduling, reservations management, and related solutions to enhance guest experience.

