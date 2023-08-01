Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF) Short Interest Update

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 435,800 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the June 30th total of 471,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,179.0 days.

Akzo Nobel Price Performance

OTCMKTS:AKZOF opened at $82.80 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.02. Akzo Nobel has a 52 week low of $54.00 and a 52 week high of $82.89.

About Akzo Nobel

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings. The company also provides performance coatings that protect and enhance ships, cars, aircraft, yachts, architectural components, consumer goods, and oil and gas facilities.

