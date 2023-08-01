Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Short Interest Update

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the June 30th total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 425.0 days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.92. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

