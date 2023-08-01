Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.50.

Separately, Citigroup started coverage on Alight in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Institutional Trading of Alight

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Alight by 65.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Alight by 20.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 166,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 27,810 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Alight in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. 94.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alight Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE ALIT opened at $9.78 on Tuesday. Alight has a 12 month low of $7.01 and a 12 month high of $10.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Alight (NYSE:ALIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.92 million. Alight had a positive return on equity of 3.07% and a negative net margin of 3.68%. Research analysts forecast that Alight will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Alight

Alight, Inc provides cloud-based integrated digital human capital and business solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Employer Solutions, Professional Services, and Hosted Business. The company's solutions enable employees to enrich their health, wealth, and wellbeing, which helps organizations achieve a high-performance culture.

