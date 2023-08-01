Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $114.99, but opened at $118.40. Allegion shares last traded at $117.61, with a volume of 247,289 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total value of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,250,814.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone acquired 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at $10,991,201.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.34, for a total transaction of $251,354.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,336 shares in the company, valued at $1,250,814.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegion alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALLE. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Allegion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

Allegion Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.17.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The company’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALLE. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Allegion in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegion by 134.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.