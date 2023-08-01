Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Allianz SE (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the June 30th total of 34,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 205,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Allianz Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ALIZY opened at $23.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $96.27 billion, a PE ratio of 11.53, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.91 and its 200 day moving average is $23.26. Allianz has a 52 week low of $15.22 and a 52 week high of $25.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allianz (OTCMKTS:ALIZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $26.90 billion during the quarter. Allianz had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 5.28%. Research analysts anticipate that Allianz will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About Allianz

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

