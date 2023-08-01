Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 109.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 57,677 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,170 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 0.8% of Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,981,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.0% during the first quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.1% during the first quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOGL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.34 and a fifty-two week high of $133.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The company had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOGL. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $142.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total value of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 27,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.72, for a total transaction of $347,128.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,958,925 shares in the company, valued at $139,397,526. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $30,118.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,745,432.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 841,501 shares of company stock worth $29,365,352 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

