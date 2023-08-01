Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,441 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 26,677 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.5% of Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $38,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. DC Investments Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 100,772 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $1,423,908.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,421,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,385,455.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 309,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.34 per share, for a total transaction of $8,783,444.54. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,243,665 shares in the company, valued at $63,585,466.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 841,501 shares of company stock valued at $29,365,352. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Alphabet from $121.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Alphabet from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Alphabet from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.19.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $132.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $133.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

