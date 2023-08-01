Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,565 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 69.4% during the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on OKTA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Okta from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Okta from $92.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Okta from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Okta from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Okta from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.08.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $76.86 on Tuesday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.12 and a 1 year high of $110.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.58 million. Okta had a negative return on equity of 10.77% and a negative net margin of 35.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that Okta, Inc. will post -2.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,667,809.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 4,380 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total transaction of $331,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 48,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,667,809.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Larissa Schwartz sold 1,958 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.60, for a total value of $148,024.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,551,463.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,430 shares of company stock valued at $1,015,308. Corporate insiders own 7.36% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

(Free Report)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's, a suite of products and services is used to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend the Workforce Identity Cloud; Advanced Server Access to manage and secure cloud infrastructure; and Okta Identity Governance, an identity access management and identity governance solutions.

