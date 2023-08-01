Amalgamated Bank Boosts Stock Position in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Free Report) by 206.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,299 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 0.3% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 65,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,120,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 1.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,860 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $791,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otter Tail Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $81.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Otter Tail Co. has a 12-month low of $52.60 and a 12-month high of $84.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.90.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $339.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.00 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 22.98% and a net margin of 19.28%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTTR. Maxim Group lowered Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Otter Tail in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lowered Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

