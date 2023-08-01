Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Amalgamated Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,551 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACA. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 54,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 9,338 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Arcosa by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Arcosa by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 5,137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total transaction of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,523,652.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jesse E. Jr. Collins sold 8,591 shares of Arcosa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $594,411.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,039.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kerry S. Cole sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.24, for a total value of $331,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,523,652.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,088,312. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Arcosa Trading Up 2.5 %

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st.

NYSE:ACA opened at $77.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.58. Arcosa, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.01 and a 12 month high of $78.25.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.47%.

Arcosa Profile

(Free Report)

Arcosa, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure-related products and solutions for the construction, engineered structures, and transportation markets in North America. It operates through three segments: Construction Products, Engineered Structures, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment offers natural and recycled aggregates; specialty materials; and construction site support equipment, including trench shields and shoring products for residential and non-residential construction, and specialty/other products, as well as for infrastructure construction.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.