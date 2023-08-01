Amalgamated Bank Cuts Stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Amalgamated Bank reduced its stake in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,466 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,216 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $1,433,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth about $2,790,000. Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in International Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in International Bancshares by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 522,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,364,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in International Bancshares by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,937 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,841 shares during the period. 64.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

International Bancshares Stock Up 1.3 %

IBOC stock opened at $49.64 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $44.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90 and a beta of 0.97. International Bancshares Co. has a 1-year low of $39.10 and a 1-year high of $53.71.

International Bancshares (NASDAQ:IBOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.89% and a net margin of 43.47%.

International Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 10th. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.58%.

International Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.