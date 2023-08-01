Amalgamated Bank Decreases Holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Amalgamated Bank decreased its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,488 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PBH. Centiva Capital LP boosted its stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of PBH stock opened at $65.21 on Tuesday. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $67.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.58 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

PBH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 24th. Finally, 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

